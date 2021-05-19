NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NGM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

