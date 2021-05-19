Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 6,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,350. Agilysys has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.