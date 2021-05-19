The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

NYSE:TCS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 146,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

