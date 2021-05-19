Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 440.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 419,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 39.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 152,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,211. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

