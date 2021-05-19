stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.