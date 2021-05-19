RChain (REV) Hits One Day Volume of $1.35 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $189.74 million and $1.35 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars.

