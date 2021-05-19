Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 33,551 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,551 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

