Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $74.81 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

