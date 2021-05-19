Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

COP opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.