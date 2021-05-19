Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $77,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

