Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock remained flat at $$4.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 355,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.