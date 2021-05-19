Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $26,045.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.31 or 0.09844508 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

