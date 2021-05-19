Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

FENG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 2,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.