Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $165.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.94.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

CB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.11. 201,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. Chubb has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

