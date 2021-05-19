ScPrime Price Tops $0.0811 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $14,374.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00329677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,792,161 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,550 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

