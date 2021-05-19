Papp L Roy & Associates Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. 47,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

