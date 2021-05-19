iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.27. The stock had a trading volume of 311,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $292.92 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

