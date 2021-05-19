iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.46. 86,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $164.97 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

