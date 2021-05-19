Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 37,724 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

