Larson Financial Group LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $560.63 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $348.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

