PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

