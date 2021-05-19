Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $5.22, $6.32 and $45.75. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $10.00, $18.11, $5.22, $7.20, $119.16, $4.92, $45.75, $24.72, $13.96, $34.91 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

