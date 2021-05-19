Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.21 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,640. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

