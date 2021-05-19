$0.17 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.04. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 53,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

