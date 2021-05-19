VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,474. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $328.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

