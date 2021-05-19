Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 147,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,325. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.