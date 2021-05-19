Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

