Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 32,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Mimecast has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 195.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,670 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

