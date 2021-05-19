Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,540. The stock has a market cap of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.