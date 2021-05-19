Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.59

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 1383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

