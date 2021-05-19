Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 98,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

