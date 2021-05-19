Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 98,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
