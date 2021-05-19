Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $764,199.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,337 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

