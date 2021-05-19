Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to “Hold”

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ARKO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 10,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

