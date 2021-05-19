Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $875,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

