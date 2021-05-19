Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,147 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $88,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 105,592 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.