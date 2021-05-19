Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 415 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.86 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

