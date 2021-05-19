Contrasting Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.93 $13.10 billion N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 2.12 $79.33 million $2.25 15.87

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37% Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Customers Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration and paycheck protection program loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; mortgage warehouse loans; and home equity and residential mortgage and installment loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

