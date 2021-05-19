Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBOE stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. 100,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

