Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

CLX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

