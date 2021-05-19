Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. 52,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

