Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.43.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$56.92. 1,217,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,155. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

