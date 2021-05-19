Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.43.
Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$56.92. 1,217,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,155. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.36.
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
