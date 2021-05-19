Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Charter Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. 64,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

