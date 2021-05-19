LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $166,656.65 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007744 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

