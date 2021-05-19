Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $19.40 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in NIKE by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 210.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 6,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 190,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $132.93. 287,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

