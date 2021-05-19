SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.34. 881,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.