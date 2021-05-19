General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

