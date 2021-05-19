iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 25.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $64,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $164.97 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

