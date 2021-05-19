Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.