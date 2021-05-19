Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

