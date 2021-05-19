Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 5,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,203. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

